PolyDADMAC Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride (PolyDADMAC) is a homopolymer of diallyldimethylammonium chloride (DADMAC). These organic coagulants are liquid, cationic polymers of differing molecular weights. They work effectively as primary coagulants and charge neutralization agents. PolyDADMAC is an artificially produced polymer and is one of a class of synthetic polymers that are now widely used. These polymers have a high molecular weight and form very stable and readily removed flocs, but tend to be more expensive in use compared to inorganic materials. The materials can also be biodegradable.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for PolyDADMAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 430 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the PolyDADMAC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global PolyDADMAC Market Key Players:



SNF SPCM

Kemira

GEO

Accepta

BASF

Raybon Chemicals & Allied Products

Ashland

Prime Formulations (Whyte Group)

BLUWAT

Zhangjiagang Cpolymer Chemical

Shandong Luyue Chemical

Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio-Technology

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



PolyDADMAC Liquid

PolyDADMAC Powder

PolyDADMAC Bead

Market By Application:



Water Treatment Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Dyeing and Color-fixing Industry

Oilfields Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

