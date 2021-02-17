Ammonium Sulphate Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.

Scope of the Report:

Ammonium and sulfuric acid are the main raw materials. Large manufacturers can manufacture raw materials for themselves, for example, BASF and Sinopec. Other manufacturers need to buy from others.

Ammonium Sulphate is mainly produced from coke-oven gas production route and caprolactam by-product production route. The share of coke-oven gas production route is decreasing in the recent years owing to government control, especially in China. Caprolactam by-product production route is the main production technology and accounted for 61.30% share in 2016.

Ammonium Sulphate are often applied in fertilizer, industrial use and food additive, of which fertilizer occupies the largest share.

The global market for Ammonium Sulphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.6% over the next five years, will reach 3580 million US$ in 2024, from 3710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Ammonium Sulphate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download Free Sample Report With Complete TOC, Graphs, Charts and Detailed [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-ammonium-sulphate-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131905#request_sample

Global Ammonium Sulphate Market Key Players:



BASF

Honeywell

DSM Chemicals

LANXESS

UBE

OCI Nitrogen

KuibyshevAzot

Domo Chemicals

JSC Grodno Azot

GSFC

Ostchem

Sinopec

Shandong Haili

Datang Power

Juhua

Zhejiang Hengyi

Tian Chen

Sanning

Hongye Group

Shandong Wolan Biology

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Coke-Oven Gas Production Route

Caprolactam by-Product Production Route

Other

Market By Application:



Fertilizer

Industrial Use

Food additive

Other

Get Up to 30% Off On this report, Ask For Discount @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/discount_inquiry/discount/131905

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Purchase Full Report Including Data, Charts, Graphs, Market [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/checkout?_token=Cw8DBNjKvmqKOqPPbiDmngDnki7sf6IRLygnCWgn&report_id=131905&license=Single

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Ammonium Sulphate market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Ammonium Sulphate market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Ammonium Sulphate players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Ammonium Sulphates in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Ammonium Sulphate sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-ammonium-sulphate-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131905#table_of_contents

About Us:

Global Marketers is a research hub to meet the syndicate, custom, and consulting research needs. Our company excels in catering to the research requirements of commercial, industrial, and all other business enterprises.

Our huge database with the up-to-date and latest information will definitely help the businesses in planning and shaping their business strategies. Accurate market analysis backed by comprehensive research methodology will drive the growth of an industry. Our company offers a wide variety of research reports related to chemical, technology, healthcare, automobile, and various other sectors.