Gelatin Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. In the National Formulary gelatin is defined as the product obtained from the acid, alkaline, or enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen, the chief protein component of the of the skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, including fish and poultry.

Scope of the Report:

Food industry was the largest application segment for the gelatin market accounting for 50.5% of global demand in 2014. This is largely due to the increase in demand for healthy, low fat and high protein food among people. Gelatin used sport drinks are preferred over conventional sports drinks as they provide proteins as well in addition to carbohydrates & electrolytes. Its excellent solubility, neutral taste and odor make it easy to integrate in drinks. It is also use in dietary supplements, genetically modified and processed foods such as cereals, soups, and beverages due to their rich protein content. The other key applications of gelatin included in the study are pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics among others.

The global market for Gelatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 3640 million US$ in 2024, from 3090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Gelatin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Gelatin Market Key Players:



Gelita

Rousselot

PB Gelatins

Nitta Gelatin

Weishardt Group

Sterling Gelatin

Ewald Gelatine

Italgelatine

Lapi Gelatine

Great Lakes Gelatin

Junca Gelatins

Trobas Gelatine

Norland

El Nasr Gelatin

Nippi Gelatin Division

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Geltech

Reinert Gruppe Ingredients

Narmada Gelatines

Jellice

Vyse Gelatin

Sam Mi Industrial

Geliko

Qinghai Gelatin

Dongbao Bio-Tec

BBCA Gelatin

Qunli Gelatin Chemical

Yasin Gelatin Manufacturer

Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin

Cda Gelatin

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Skin gelatin

Bone gelatin

Halal gelatin

Market By Application:



Application Field

Pharmaceutical

Edible

Industrial

Photographic

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Gelatin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Gelatin market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Gelatin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Gelatins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Gelatin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

