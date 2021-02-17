Gelatin Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Gelatin is a natural protein that is derived from the partial hydrolysis of collagen, which exists in the skin and bones of animals. The most common types of gelatin are manufactured from porcine skin, bovine bone and bovine hide. Gelatin has unique characteristics that make it especially useful as a gelling agent, binder, emulsifier, or thickener. In the National Formulary gelatin is defined as the product obtained from the acid, alkaline, or enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen, the chief protein component of the of the skin, bones, and connective tissue of animals, including fish and poultry.
Scope of the Report:
Food industry was the largest application segment for the gelatin market accounting for 50.5% of global demand in 2014. This is largely due to the increase in demand for healthy, low fat and high protein food among people. Gelatin used sport drinks are preferred over conventional sports drinks as they provide proteins as well in addition to carbohydrates & electrolytes. Its excellent solubility, neutral taste and odor make it easy to integrate in drinks. It is also use in dietary supplements, genetically modified and processed foods such as cereals, soups, and beverages due to their rich protein content. The other key applications of gelatin included in the study are pharmaceuticals, photography and cosmetics among others.
The global market for Gelatin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 3640 million US$ in 2024, from 3090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.
This report focuses on the Gelatin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Global Gelatin Market Key Players:
Gelita
Rousselot
PB Gelatins
Nitta Gelatin
Weishardt Group
Sterling Gelatin
Ewald Gelatine
Italgelatine
Lapi Gelatine
Great Lakes Gelatin
Junca Gelatins
Trobas Gelatine
Norland
El Nasr Gelatin
Nippi Gelatin Division
India Gelatine & Chemicals
Geltech
Reinert Gruppe Ingredients
Narmada Gelatines
Jellice
Vyse Gelatin
Sam Mi Industrial
Geliko
Qinghai Gelatin
Dongbao Bio-Tec
BBCA Gelatin
Qunli Gelatin Chemical
Yasin Gelatin Manufacturer
Xiamen Hyfine Gelatin
Cda Gelatin
Market Segmentation:
Market By Type
Skin gelatin
Bone gelatin
Halal gelatin
Market By Application:
Application Field
Pharmaceutical
Edible
Industrial
Photographic
The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.
Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:
Historical Period: 2015-2019,
Base Year: 2019,
Forecast Period: 2020-2024.
Reasons to buy this report
– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition
– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth
– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow
– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future
– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition
– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.
Objectives of research report:
– Investigate and analyze the global Gelatin market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.
– Understand the structure of the Gelatin market by identifying different sub-segments.
– Focusing on key global Gelatin players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.
– Analyze Gelatins in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.
– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.
– Predict the size of the Gelatin sub-market for key regions (and each major country).
– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.
– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
