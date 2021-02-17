Global Gas Detectors for Shipping Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the forecast period 2025

Gas Detectors for Shipping is a device that detects the presence of gases in ship, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak and interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. Gas detectors measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in an air via different technologies

Scope of the Report:

The Gas Detectors for Shipping industry is relative concentration in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and United States.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and United States In Europe, transnational companies, like Dr?ger and TYPO are taking a leading share in this area. As to United States, Honeywell Analytics has become a global leader.

Europe is the largest consumer of Gas Detectors for Shipping and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in Ship industry. China and Japan have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Gas Detectors for Shipping in the Asia Pacific region.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The worldwide market for Gas Detectors for Shipping is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Gas Detectors for Shipping in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TYPO

Dr?ger

Honeywell Analytics

Emerson

Mine Safety Appliances

Riken Keiki

New Cosmos Electric

IGD

SENSIT Technologies

EXSAF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable Gas Detector

Fixed Gas Detector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cargo ship

Cruise ship

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gas Detectors for Shipping product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gas Detectors for Shipping, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gas Detectors for Shipping in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Gas Detectors for Shipping competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gas Detectors for Shipping breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Gas Detectors for Shipping market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gas Detectors for Shipping sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

