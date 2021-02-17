Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Aluminum Chlorohydrate (ACH) is a high basicity, highly polymerized coagulant that has little effect on alkalinity and pH and is ideal for treating low alkalinity source waters. Due to its higher ion activity, ACH can generally be dosed at lower feed rates reducing sludge generation. ACH is also used as an additive in a broad range of industrial manufacturing applications where higher levels of aluminum (aluminum ion) are required.

Scope of the Report:

The major raw material for aluminum chlorohydrate is aluminum ash, activated bauxite, hydrochloric acid, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of aluminum chlorohydrate industry.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for Aluminum Chlorohydrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 76 million US$ in 2024, from 66 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Aluminum Chlorohydrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Aluminum Chlorohydrate Market Key Players:



Chemtrade

Kemira

GEO

USALCO

Summit Chemical

Holland Company

Contec Srl

Gulbrandsen Chemicals

ALTIVIA

Jiangyin Youhao Chemical

Wuxi Bisheng Water Treatment

FIRST

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Liquid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Solid Aluminum Chlorohydrate

Other

Market By Application:



BOD and COD Removal

Nutrient Removal

Suspended Solids Removal

Other

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

