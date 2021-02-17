D-Xylose Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

D-xylose (wood sugar ? 5 carbon monosaccharide) is a white powder with a sweet taste. It is obtained from plants rich in hemicelluloses, such as sawdust, rice straw and corn cobs. It can be dissolved in hot ethanol and pyridine easily. Its sweetness is 40% of sucrose. The empirical formula is C5H10O5 and the molecular weight is 150.13.

Scope of the Report:

D-xylose can be classified into two types: raw material grade D-xylose and refine grade D-xylose. Raw material grade D-xylose is widely used in xylitol industry and glycoside industry. Refine grade D-xylose is widely used in food and beverage industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pet food industry and other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more D-xylose. So, D-xylose has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global market for D-Xylose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the D-Xylose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global D-Xylose Market Key Players:



Danisco(DuPont)

Shandong Futaste

Zhejiang Huakang

Shengquan Healtang

Shandong Longlive

Xieli Biotechnology

Hongtai Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Refine Grade D-Xylose

Raw Material Grade D-Xylose

Market By Application:



Xylitol Industry

Glycoside Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pet Food Industry

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global D-Xylose market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the D-Xylose market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global D-Xylose players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze D-Xyloses in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the D-Xylose sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

