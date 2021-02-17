X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

X-ray fluorescence spectrometer is an x-ray instrument used for routine, relatively non-destructive chemical analyses of rocks, minerals, sediments and fluids. It works on wavelength-dispersive spectroscopic principles that are similar to an electron microprobe (EPMA). However, an XRF cannot generally make analyses at the small spot sizes typical of EPMA work (2-5 microns), so it is typically used for bulk analyses of larger fractions of geological materials. The relative ease and low cost of sample preparation, and the stability and ease of use of x-ray spectrometers make this one of the most widely used methods for analysis of major and trace elements in rocks, minerals, and sediment.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, the Europe consumption value of X-ray fluorescence spectrometers increases with the 1.93% average growth rate. Germany, Netherlands and United Kingdom are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 44.65% of the Europe consumption volume in total.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The global market for X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer Market Key Players:



Bruker

Thermofisher

Panalytical

SPECTRO

Oxford-Instruments

Helmut Fischer

BSI

Bourevestnik

AppliTek

Elvatech

Rigaku

Hitachi-Hightech

HORIBA

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Energy Dispersive Type

Wavelength Dispersive Type

Polarized Energy Dispersive Type

Market By Application:



Mining Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Cement Industry

