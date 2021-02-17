PE Pipe Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

PE pipe resin refers to PE resin which is mainly used during the production process of PE pipe. Currently, the most widely used PE resin is PE 80 and PE 100.

Scope of the Report:

HDPE pipe systems provide sustainable and harmless solution to growing demand for clean water and modern sewer systems. The new applications in the field of storm water drainage, marine crossing, intake and outfall, fire loops, district heating and domestic geothermal technology rely on superb properties of HDPE material, its long service life and thriving long track record of more than 60 years.

With gradual recovery of global economy, plastic pipe industry will become promising in the coming few years. PE pipe is competing with PVC pipe and PP pipe in the plastic pipe industry. With distinctive characteristics, PE pipe will be used more and more common in some field, such as water supply system, gas & oil industry, etc.

The global market for PE Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 7160 million US$ in 2024, from 6030 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the PE Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global PE Pipe Market Key Players:



LyondellBasell

Dow

Borealis

SABIC

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ineos

Braskem

Total

Exxon Mobil

SINOPEC

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



PE 100

PE 80

Other

Market By Application:



Water Supply Pipe

Sewage & Drainage Pipe

Oil & Gas Pipe

Agriculture Pipe

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

