Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 35.13% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 24.10%. China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2011 to 2016. a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 26.54% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 65.64% production share of the market in 2016.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2017 to 2023. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain a decline trend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The global market for Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 3940 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Download Free Sample Report With Complete TOC, Graphs, Charts and Detailed [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-ethylene-propylene-diene-rubber-(epdm)-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131889#request_sample

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) Market Key Players:



Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DOW

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Market By Application:



Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

Get Up to 30% Off On this report, Ask For Discount @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/discount_inquiry/discount/131889

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Purchase Full Report Including Data, Charts, Graphs, Market [email protected] https://www.globalmarketers.biz/checkout?_token=Cw8DBNjKvmqKOqPPbiDmngDnki7sf6IRLygnCWgn&report_id=131889&license=Single

Reasons to buy this report

– This report provides in-depth analysis to change the dynamics of competition

– Provides a positive outlook on the various factors that are driving or restraining market growth

– It provides a 7-year forecast evaluated based on how the market is expected to grow

– Helps you understand the key product segments and their future

– Provides a pinpoint analysis of the dynamics of changing competition and keeps you ahead of the competition

– Having complete market insights and in-depth analysis of market segments will help you make informed business decisions.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM)s in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber (EPDM) sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse Detail informarion and Table Of Content @ https://www.globalmarketers.biz/report/chemicals-and-materials/global-ethylene-propylene-diene-rubber-(epdm)-market-2019-by-manufacturers,-regions,-type-and-application,-forecast-to-2024/131889#table_of_contents

About Us:

Global Marketers is a research hub to meet the syndicate, custom, and consulting research needs. Our company excels in catering to the research requirements of commercial, industrial, and all other business enterprises.

Our huge database with the up-to-date and latest information will definitely help the businesses in planning and shaping their business strategies. Accurate market analysis backed by comprehensive research methodology will drive the growth of an industry. Our company offers a wide variety of research reports related to chemical, technology, healthcare, automobile, and various other sectors.