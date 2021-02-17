Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

Industrial Roller Chain Drives market is the type of chain drive most commonly used for transmission of mechanical power on many kinds of domestic, industrial and agricultural machinery, including conveyors, wire- and tube-drawing machines, printing presses, cars, motorcycles, and bicycles.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial Roller Chain Drives has lower technology barrier and is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Industrial Roller Chain Drives industry. The main market players are Tsubaki, Renold, Iwis and Rexnord etc. The prodution of Industrial Roller Chain Drives will increases to 404 K MT in 2017 from 353 K MT in 2012.

The Industrial Roller Chain Drives are mainly used in Food Processing, Manufacturing, Agricultural Machine and others Report data showed that 34.46% of the Industrial Roller Chain Drives market demand in Manufacturing, 28.75% % in Food Processing, and 24.28% in Agricultural Machine in 2016. With the development of economy, these industries will need more Industrial Roller Chain Drives. So, Industrial Roller Chain Drives have a huge market potential in the future.

The global market for Industrial Roller Chain Drives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2024, from 2800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Roller Chain Drives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Industrial Roller Chain Drives Market Key Players:



Tsubakimoto Chain

Renold

Iwis

Rexnord

Ketten Wulf

Timken

SKF

YUK Group

Diamond Chain

Ewart Chain

Zhejiang Hengjiu Machinery Group

Hangzhou Donghua Chain Group

Wantai Chain Transmission

Zhejiang Jindun Chain

Vision group

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Single Strand

Double Strand

Multiple Strand

Market By Application:



Food Processing

Manufacturing

Agricultural Machine

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

