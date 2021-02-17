Global Master Data Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Master Data Management Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on the global Master Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Master Data Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
SAS Institute
IBM
Oracle
Tibco Software
Informatica
Teradata
Orchestra Networks
Riversand Technologies
Talend
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Implementation
Training & Support
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Retail
IT
Manufacturing
Energy
Medical
Traffic
Media
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Master Data Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Master Data Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Master Data Management are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
