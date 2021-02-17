Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Cryptocurrency Mining Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

This report focuses on the global Cryptocurrency Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cryptocurrency Mining development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc

Russian Miner Coin

Halong Mining, Zhejiang Ebang Communication Co., Ltd

NVIDIA Graphics Pvt. Ltd

Bitmain Technologies Ltd

SBI Group

Bitfury

TSMC

Canaan Creative Co. Ltd

Global Foundries

United Microelectronics Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Large Miners

Small Miners

Market segment by Application, split into

Self-mining

Cloud Mining

Remote Hosting Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cryptocurrency Mining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cryptocurrency Mining development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cryptocurrency Mining are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.