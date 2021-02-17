Optical Fiber Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2021 || Major Giants – Corning Inc., Nexans SA, ZTT Group, Finisar Corporation

What is Optical Fiber?

The Optical Fiber market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience significant growth and adoption rate in the years to come. One of the major reasons for high adoption of optical fibers is that it provides the end-users ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. Developing digital ecosystem and high growth of data, as well as developing economies are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global optical fiber market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after availability of higher bandwidths. Optical fibers on account of their high bandwidth provisioning capabilities become an ideal tool for data transfers.

End-User Insights

The Optical Fibers find their applications in many industries. The major end-users for fiber optics include Broadcast, IT & Telecom, Defense, Industrial, Medical and Others. The others segment comprises of the automobile industry, R&D industry and Infrastructural health monitoring sector.

Major key players covered in this report:

Corning Inc.

Prysmian SpA

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Co. Ltd.

FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd.

Finisar Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

Nexans SA

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

ZTT Group.

The global optical fiber market accounted for US$ 11.30 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account for US$ 36.99 Bn in 2027.

The Optical Fiber Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2021 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Optical Fiber market growth.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Optical Fiber market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Global Optical Fiber Market: Regional Analysis

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

By Type

Step Indexed Optical Fiber

Graded Indexed Optical Fiber

By Mode

Single Mode

Multi-mode

By Composition

Glass

Plastic

By End User

IT & Telecom

Defence

Industrial

Medical

Others (R&D, Automobiles, Infrastructural health monitoring, Oil & Gas)

Global Optical Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

