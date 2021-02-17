Asia Pacific Security Screening Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027 | Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Security Screening Market

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Security Screening Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Security Screening Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Security screening market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 2.40 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.61 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 9.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The rise in the air passenger traffic has led to the expansion of airport infrastructure and increased cross-border transactions owing to rapid growth in the e-commerce industry are the key factors driving the growth of the security screening market. Moreover, the growth of the infrastructure sector in developing economies is anticipated to boost the security screening market growth in the near future. Construction & infrastructural development is considered to be one of the prime contributors to a country’s socio-economic development. The developing economies worldwide, including India, China, and Australia, among others, are experiencing a notable growth rate in commercial construction. This has resulted in the development of new commercial construction, including shopping malls, railway stations, commercial complexes, hotels, and hospitals, among others. Moreover, these economies are attracting FDIs for their infrastructural growth, which is further propelling the infrastructural development. Also, governments of China and Japan are investing heavily on the development of the infrastructural sector of other developing economies of Asia Pacific. For instance, China and Japan are investing in the infrastructure sector of the Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, among others. The growth in the infrastructure sector of these economies will further create a demand for enhanced security and deployment of X-ray scanners. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of security screening market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Security Screening Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Security Screening Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Aware, Inc.

Anviz Global

Analogic Corporation

Astrophysics Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Teledyne ICM (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

The research on the Asia Pacific Security Screening Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Security Screening Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Security Screening Market.

