Global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation SystemMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

This report focuses on the global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Thales
Siemens
Garmin
Kapsch Trafficcom
Tomtom International
Cubic
Q-Free
Efkon
Flir Systems
Denso
Geotoll
Electricfeel
Doublemap
Bestmile
Nutonomy
Iteris
Ricardo
Savari
Transcore
Lanner Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Traffic Management System
Advanced Traveler Information System
ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
Advanced Public Transportation System
Commercial Vehicle Operation
Market segment by Application, split into
Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
Intelligent Traffic Control
Collision Avoidance
Parking Management
Passenger Information Management
Ticketing Management
Emergency Vehicle Notification
Automotive Telematics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Comprehensive Transportation System are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
