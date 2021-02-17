Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Fishbowl Inventory
Tipalti
SAP
Aptean
Epicor
Syncron International
IFS AB
Appian
Axway
Magaya Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Logistics Software
Cloud Logistics Software
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics Enterprise
Government
Military
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
