Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026  

Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Covid-19 Vaccine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Covid-19 Vaccine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Takis Biotech (Evvivax)

Zydus Cadila

Codagenix, Inc.

GeoVax, Inc.

Bravovax

Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

Altimmune

Vaxart

CanSino Biologics

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

GSK

Vaxil Bio Ltd.

Generex

Novavax, Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur

Baylor

iBio, Inc.

Moderna, Inc.

Curevac

ImmunoPrecise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DNA

Live Attenuated Virus

NonReplicating Viral Vecto

Protein Subunit

RNA

Market segment by Application, split into

Treatment

Prevention

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Middle East

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Covid-19 Vaccine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Covid-19 Vaccine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Covid-19 Vaccine are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

