Anion Exchange Membrane Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

This report studies the Anion Exchange Membrane market. An Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) is a semipermeable membrane generally made from ionomers and designed to conduct anions while being impermeable to gases such as oxygen or hydrogen. This is their essential function when used in a Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) of a Direct Methanol Fuel Cell (DMFC) or Direct-Ethanol Fuel Cell (DEFC): separation of reactants and transport of anions.

Scope of the Report:

East China ranks the top in terms of Sales Volume of Anion Exchange Membrane nationally, it consists of 31.44% of the Chinese market in 2016. North East China comes the second, with 16.04% of the Chinese market. South Central China occupies 15.95% of the Chinese Anion Exchange Membrane market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 11.64% of the Chinese Anion Exchange Membrane market.

There are only two major brands in China selling Anion Exchange Membrane products. Chinese Company Tian Wei Membrane Technology, ranks the first in terms of revenue share in Chinese market of Anion Exchange Membrane, occupies 69.80% of the Chinese market in 2016; While, Japanese Brand Astom, with a market share of more than 25%, is the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 1.09% of the Chinese market in 2016.

The global market for Anion Exchange Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Anion Exchange Membrane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Anion Exchange Membrane Market Key Players:



Tian Wei

Astom

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Strong Base

Weak Base

Market By Application:



Industrial

Food and Drinkables

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

Objectives of research report:

– Investigate and analyze the global Anion Exchange Membrane market size by product type and application, key region/country, and forecasts by 2024.

– Understand the structure of the Anion Exchange Membrane market by identifying different sub-segments.

– Focusing on key global Anion Exchange Membrane players, define, explain and analyze the value, market share, market competitiveness, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years.

– Analyze Anion Exchange Membranes in terms of individual growth trends, future prospects, and overall market contribution.

– Share detailed information on the key factors that influence market growth: growth potential, opportunities, impetus, industry-specific challenges, and risks.

– Predict the size of the Anion Exchange Membrane sub-market for key regions (and each major country).

– Analyze competitive developments such as market expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions.

– In-depth study of the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

