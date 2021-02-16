Antiseptic Products Market Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast 2024 Including COVID-19 Outbreak

This report studies the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market. Antiseptic is the chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface tissue. Antiseptics mainly act by dissolving cell membranes, protein denaturation and cause dehydration of the cells due to evaporation. For example, chloroxylenol is a chlorinated phenolic antiseptic mostly active against gram-positive bacteria and used in lubricating cream for vaginal examination; used on obstetrical forceps etc.

Disinfectants are chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface of objects. Disinfectants mainly act by disruption of cell membranes and denaturation of proteins and enzymes of the cell. These chemical agents are very effective against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, and viruses. For example, Lysol a phenol compound is used as a general disinfectant for domestic or hospital use like disinfection of floors, bathrooms, washbasins, organic waste such as sputum, faeces, urine, etc.

The most commonly used products in clinical practice today include povidone iodine, chlorhexidine, alcohol, acetate, hydrogen peroxide, boric acid, silver nitrate, silver sulfadiazine, and sodium hypochlorite.

Scope of the Report:

The global market for Antiseptic Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 9100 million US$ in 2024, from 6340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Global Marketers study.

This report focuses on the Antiseptic Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Antiseptic Products Market Key Players:



METREX

STERIS Corporation

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

Ecolab

Reynolds American

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

DuPont Medical Chemical

Johnson & Johnson

Sage Products LLC

Market Segmentation:

Market By Type



Alcohols & Aldehydes & Oxidizing Agents

Biguanides & Amides & Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Phenol & Derivatives

Silver and Iodine Compounds

Others

Market By Application:



Hospital

Laboratories

In-house

Others

The market segments are analyzed in terms of growth rate, market share, market revenue, production, consumption, import-export, etc. The Quantitative analysis is presented in different forms such as Pie Charts, Tables, and Graphs so as to provide easy understanding to the reader.

Below are the Years data Presented in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2019,

Base Year: 2019,

Forecast Period: 2020-2024.

