Absorption Chillers Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026

Absorption chillers are cooling units that operate on heat instead of mechanical power. Absorption chillers consume a small amount of fuel as compared to other refrigeration devices; however, their cooling performance is also significantly lower. Absorption chillers use waste heat energy — a by-product in gas turbines, commercial centre, and hotels for refrigeration – for cooling purposes. Owing to their low operational costs, they are widely used in educational institutes, hospitals, and mini vans.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1584

Absorption Chillers Market: Drivers and Restrains

The global absorption chillers market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. Absorption chillers offer numerous benefits over conventional chillers, including low noise levels, improved efficiency, and lower operational & maintenance costs. These factors make absorption chillers an appealing option in the refrigeration sector. Absorption chillers are environmentally-friendly as compared to conventional refrigerants, owing to lower emissions of gas and other pollutants during their operation.

A major challenge to widespread adoption of absorption chillers is the high risk of deterioration & damage to the entire unit in case of air leakage from the main panel. High cost of absorption chillers is another constraint that’s impeding adoption, especially in developing countries.

Preview Analysis of Absorption Chillers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026 – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/absorption-chillers-market

Absorption Chillers Market: Segmentation

The global absorption chillers market is segmented on the basis of source of energy, refrigerant, packaging of chillers, application, and end-use sector.

On the basis of source of energy, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-

Direct Fired

Steam Heated

Hot-Water Heated

Gaseous Fuels

On the basis of refrigerant, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-

Ammonia

Lithium Bromide (Brine)

On the basis of packaging of chillers, the absorption chillers market can be segmented as follows:-

Modular Chillers

Packaged Chillers

On the basis of applications, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-

Food Storage

Air Conditioning

On the basis of end use sector, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1584

Absorption Chillers Market: Region Wise Outlook

Region-wise, the global absorption chillers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is a highly lucrative region for absorption chillers, owing to strong adoption from the region’s food processing and petroleum industries.

In Europe, growth of the absorption chillers market is anticipated to be driven by steady demand from the frozen food sector. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to absorption chillers manufacturers, owing to overall economic growth in the region. Decades of strong economic growth has resulted in the emergence of a burgeoning middle class in APEJ and MEA, which is ramping up demand across a broad spectrum of end-use industries. Steady growth in the region’s food processing sector, especially frozen food, is expected to ramp up demand during the forecast period.

Absorption Chillers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global absorption chillers market are as follows:

Thermax Ltd

Helioclim

MultiChill Technologies Inc

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd

World Energy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd

LG Air Conditioning (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Appliances Inc.

EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Century Corporation

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1584

More from Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights –

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]