Absorption Chillers Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2016-2026

Absorption chillers are cooling units that operate on heat instead of mechanical power. Absorption chillers consume a small amount of fuel as compared to other refrigeration devices; however, their cooling performance is also significantly lower. Absorption chillers use waste heat energy — a by-product in gas turbines, commercial centre, and hotels for refrigeration – for cooling purposes. Owing to their low operational costs, they are widely used in educational institutes, hospitals, and mini vans.
Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1584
Absorption Chillers Market: Drivers and Restrains
The global absorption chillers market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. Absorption chillers offer numerous benefits over conventional chillers, including low noise levels, improved efficiency, and lower operational & maintenance costs. These factors make absorption chillers an appealing option in the refrigeration sector. Absorption chillers are environmentally-friendly as compared to conventional refrigerants, owing to lower emissions of gas and other pollutants during their operation.
A major challenge to widespread adoption of absorption chillers is the high risk of deterioration & damage to the entire unit in case of air leakage from the main panel. High cost of absorption chillers is another constraint that’s impeding adoption, especially in developing countries.
Preview Analysis of Absorption Chillers Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026 – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/absorption-chillers-market
Absorption Chillers Market: Segmentation
The global absorption chillers market is segmented on the basis of source of energy, refrigerant, packaging of chillers, application, and end-use sector.
On the basis of source of energy, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-
- Direct Fired
- Steam Heated
- Hot-Water Heated
- Gaseous Fuels
On the basis of refrigerant, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-
- Ammonia
- Lithium Bromide (Brine)
On the basis of packaging of chillers, the absorption chillers market can be segmented as follows:-
- Modular Chillers
- Packaged Chillers
On the basis of applications, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-
- Food Storage
- Air Conditioning
On the basis of end use sector, the absorption chillers market can be segmented into:-
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1584
Absorption Chillers Market: Region Wise Outlook
Region-wise, the global absorption chillers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa. North America is a highly lucrative region for absorption chillers, owing to strong adoption from the region’s food processing and petroleum industries.
In Europe, growth of the absorption chillers market is anticipated to be driven by steady demand from the frozen food sector. Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to absorption chillers manufacturers, owing to overall economic growth in the region. Decades of strong economic growth has resulted in the emergence of a burgeoning middle class in APEJ and MEA, which is ramping up demand across a broad spectrum of end-use industries. Steady growth in the region’s food processing sector, especially frozen food, is expected to ramp up demand during the forecast period.
Absorption Chillers Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global absorption chillers market are as follows:
- Thermax Ltd
- Helioclim
- MultiChill Technologies Inc
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- World Energy Absorption Chillers Europe Ltd
- LG Air Conditioning (Shandong) Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Appliances Inc.
- EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH
- Carrier Corporation
- Century Corporation
- Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.
Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1584
More from Industrial Automation & Equipment Market Insights –
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact
Mr. Abhishek Budholiya
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
For Media Enquiries: [email protected]