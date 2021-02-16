Microwave Absorbing Materials Market research to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2016-2026

Microwave absorbing materials absorb radio waves, micro waves & electromagnetic waves of wide frequency range — from 100 MHz to a millimeter or a micron wave. These materials are commonly used in stealth technology for air-space, marine & military warfare, and signal transmission & reception process. These materials also find applications as a shield from high intensity electromagnetic fields/waves generated during medical diagnostics such as MRI, CAT scans.

The properties of microwave absorbing materials include wave reflection reduction, resonance cavity reduction, and null echo. Finished products made using microwave absorbing materials find applications across defense, telecommunication, core & applied electronics industry.

Microwave Absorbing Materials Market: Segmentation & Trends

Microwave absorbing materials are available into following types:

Films & Elastomers

Foams

Military Specialty Microwave and Custom Magnetic Absorbers

Molded, Cast Liquids and Coatings

Major end-use application sectors include:

Military & Defense.

Automation

Electronics & Telecommunications

Chemicals

Textiles

Healthcare

The global microwave absorbing materials market is skilled-labour-intensive with focus on new product & application developments, and diversification of existing product types a key focus area for manufacturers. The customer’s requirements range from a standard prototype to a customised one. Concept marketing and product marketing are the key go-to marketing strategies for key players in this region.

The global microwave absorbing market has seen many acquisitions by large-scale enterprises, which has been a synergy of supporting capital & expertise in technical know-how. Industrial exhibitions, trade fairs, defense expo are the common platforms of marketing & promotion for the value & supply chain players. The market is oligopoly type, which consists of few specialised manufacturers — backed by regional distributors & suppliers with defense & telecommunication — as the major consumer markets.

Microwave Absorbing Materials Market Dynamics

The major producers of microwave absorbing materials are located in North America & other OECD group Nations. U.S. defense sector is a major consumer & one of the key drivers for the market’s evolution and growth. The electronic component manufacturing sector in the Asia Pacific region is likely to witness next wave of development over the coming five to six years, creating opportunities for microwave absorbing material manufacturers.

Microwave Absorbing Materials Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in spending on defense systems and sustained demand for finished electronic goods will continue to fuel the growth of the microwave absorbing materials market during the forecast period, 2016-2026. On the other hand, taxes & cess imposed on raw materials & finished goods of microwave absorbents and unfavourable export & import policies can act as a deterrent.

Microwave Absorbing Materials Industry: Key Players

The key players involved in manufacturing of microwave absorbing materials are Lairdtech, ESCO Technologies Corporation, ARC Technologies Inc., Western Rubber & Supply, Inc., Cuming Microwave, Mast Technologies, Thorndike Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp. and Panashield etc. apart from other existing local & regional manufacturers of respective markets.

