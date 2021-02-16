Fumed Silica In Paints And Coatings Market research to Record Rise in Incremental Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Fumed Silica is a specialty type of silica which consist of microscopic droplets of amorphous silica. Due to its unique particle characteristics and large surface area Fumed Silica is used in variety of applications such as paints, adhesives, coatings ,plastics, sealants, inks, toner, cosmetics, food additives, and deformers and others. Due to its wide scope of properties paints and coating industry is one of the major consumers of fumed silica. In paints and Coating Fumed Silica is used to control rheological characteristics, as anti-settling agent, as thixotroping agent and to prevent from rust and corrosion. Fumed silica is estimated to be the second largest product type of silica in terms value type. The global fumed silica market in 2010 was estimated to be of EUR 800 million in which the fumed silica used for paints and coating is one of the major contributor in terms of value. It is forecasted that the Fumed silica market.

Fumed Silica Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factor driving the global fumed silica market is the exponential growth in application sectors such as paints and coating industry .The global paints and coating market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.5% in forecasted period of 2014 to 2020.It is also estimated that the Global paints and Coating industry will be of U.S. $176.5 BN.. The rise in demand of decorative articles, furniture and automotive are also expected to fuel the demand of application sector of fumed silica resulting in positive growth for fumed silica market.

On the other hand one of the major paints and coating industry market Europe was going through economic crisis which is expected to slow down the consumption of paints and coatings in the region. This might be a restraining factor in the Fumed Silica market because of dependency on the application sector. The growing popularity towards ecofriendly paints and stringent government regulation on paint composition might result restrain in the demand of fumed silica application sector such as paints and coatings.

Fumed Silica Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global specialty silica market is segmented into

Hydrophilic fumed silica

Hydrophobic fumed silica

Fumed Silica Market: Key Player

Some of the market participants in the specialty silica market are Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., SOLVAY, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Tokuyama Corporation DuPont, Bayer AG, PPG Industries Inc., Ceradyne Incorporated, DA NanoMaterials., Fuji Silysia Chemical Limited, Xinjiang TBEA Silicon Industry Co Ltd, Jilin Shuangji Chemical New Material Co Ltd, Zhejiang Wynca Chemical Industry Group Co Ltd .,Shandong Ruiyang Silicon Industry Technology Co Ltd, and others.

