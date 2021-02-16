Surface Disinfectant Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2026, Finds FMI

Disinfectants are chemical substances that are applied to non-living objects and surfaces of the floor to destroy microorganisms. The essential use of disinfectants is part of a strategy to prevent infectious diseases. Here surfaces are considered noncritical items and they contact intact skin. The use of noncritical items or contact with noncritical surfaces carries little risk of causing an infection in humans. Surface should be clean in hospital, clinics and Ambulatory surgical centers because there is higher possibility to spread the infection among patients and staff.

Clean t185he surfaces with disinfectant is the first and foremost step to prevent the infection in the hospital. Medical device surfaces such as hemodialysis machines, gloves, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, CT scan, MRI scanners and X-ray machines can become contaminated with infectious agents and contribute to the spread of Infectious diseases while examining the patient health. To prevent this, noncritical medical equipment surfaces should be disinfected with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) -registered low- or intermediate-level disinfectant. Examples of some of clinical contact surfaces include light handles, switches, reusable containers of dental materials, countertops, and telephone handles.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surface disinfectant place a major role in preventing infection. The main driver of Surface disinfectant is its use. Increasing the prevalence rate of infectious disease globally drives the surface disinfectant market. Developed countries and developing countries are plays a major role in surface disinfectant market. Guidance from International organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), International Federation of Infection Control (IFIC), and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) to prevent infectious diseases also drives the market. Great awareness about the use of surface disinfectants also one of the driver for this market.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Segmentation

Based on Type Oxidizing disinfectants

Sodium Hypochlorite

Peracetic Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Non-oxidizing disinfectants

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC’s)

Biguanides

Amphoterics

Based on Formulation Liquids

Sprays

Wipes

Based on End User Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Home care settings

Surface Disinfectant Market: Overview

Surface Disinfectant Market: Region- wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Surface Disinfectant market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are

3M

STERIS plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Metrex Research, LLC.

Whiteley Corporation

UPS Hygiene Pvt. Ltd.

Carroll® Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

