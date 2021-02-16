Global Caoutchouc Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019 

Global Caoutchouc Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Caoutchouc market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Caoutchouc volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Caoutchouc market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Caoutchouc in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Caoutchouc manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Von Bundit

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

Southland Holding

Thai Hua Rubber

Vietnam Rubber Group

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad

Tong Thai Rubber Group

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation

Ravasco

Halcyon Agri

Feltex

Unitex Rubber

Indolatex Jaya Abadi

Kurian Abraham

Hevea-Tec

KLPK

Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

C.W. Mackie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)

Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)

Latex

Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

