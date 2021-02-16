M-Commerce Market 2021-2026 Strategical Assessment of > Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, and more | Affluence

As part of its ongoing research on the M-Commerce market, Affluence Market Reports (AMR) has released its research report for 2021. The report on the M-Commerce market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios by top company profiles (> Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, etc.), opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc.

This report studies the M-Commerce market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types, and end industries, this report analyzes the top players like > Ericsson Inc, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM, Google, and more in global M-Commerce industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the M-Commerce industry.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate) of M-Commerce industry. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate, and gross margin) of M-Commerce industry. Different types and applications of M-Commerce industry, market share of each type, and application by revenue. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of M-Commerce industry. Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, downstream major consumers, industry chain analysis of M-Commerce industry. Key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges, and the analysis of the risk of the M-Commerce industry. New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of M-Commerce industry.

Global M-Commerce Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

This report contains the competitive analysis of the global M-Commerce industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2016 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Company Profiles in M-Commerce Market are:

> Ericsson Inc

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

IBM

Google

Mopay Inc

Oxygen8

SAP

Gemalto

Staples

Microsoft Corp

ASOS

eBay

Wal-Mart Stores

Zynga

Barnes & Noble

BlackBerry Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

Netflix

Office Depot

Target Corp

Ra

Global M-Commerce Market: Types and End-Industries Analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of M-Commerce. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2016 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

M-Commerce Market Segmented by Types

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Premium SMS

Wireless application protocol (WAP)

Direct Carrier Billing

M-Commerce Market Segmented by Applications

Retail

Reservation/Ticket Booking

Bill Payments

Mobile Wallets

Others

Global M-Commerce Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of M-Commerce in these countries from 2016 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021–2026

Key Target Audience:

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

Company Overview

Main Products and Specifications

Sales Volume, Revenue, Price, and Gross Margin

Contact Information

Global M-Commerce Market Analysis by Regions, Manufacturers, Types, and End Users North America M-Commerce Market Analysis by Countries, Types, and End Users Europe M-Commerce Market Analysis by Countries, Types, and End Users Asia Pacific M-Commerce Market Analysis by Countries, Types, and End Users Latin America M-Commerce Market Analysis by Countries, Types, and End Users Middle East & Africa M-Commerce Market Analysis by Countries, Types and End Users Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Traders Analysis Global M-Commerce Market Forecast by Regions, Countries, Manufacturers, Types, and End Users Industry Chain Analysis New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

