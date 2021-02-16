Global Same-day Delivery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Same-day Delivery Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.

The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.

Market development depends on e-commerce adoption and geographical population distribution in the world.

Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size.

Same-day delivery offers large upside potential for retailers and logistics providers alike

The introduction of same-day delivery will take the online shopping experience of customers in the metropolitan areas of Western Europe to a new level of onvenience. The product variety available online from specialized e-tailers (e.g., redcoon for consumer electronics) combined with the price transparency that e-commerce offers (e.g., via product search machines) and same-day product availability is a powerful customer value proposition. However, given the increased complexity of same-day delivery across logistics operations, prices for same-day delivery are likely to remain at a level well above the current price level for standard next-day delivery.

Retailers have a same-day delivery “sweet spot” with their existing local infrastructure, particularly shops and warehouses in or close to metropolitan areas. The proximity to the end customer enables them to provide customers with delivery on the day of the purchase, ideally combined with an option for a time window. Most retailers have already added an e-commerce channel to their traditional bricks-and-mortar sales approach. The combination with same-day delivery could help to win back some of the customers that have been lost to online shopping over the last decade.

Finally, same-day delivery is both an immense opportunity and an operational challenge for logistics providers who are the natural partner for same-day delivery on a broad scale due to their existing network and scale advantages. The underlying trends of increasing e-commerce adoption and urbanization will create a strong urge for evolution from the current next-day standard in B2C parcel to same-day. Logistics providers need to position themselves for the upcoming transformation, adapting their networks from overnight sorting and next-day delivery to same-day capability. In addition there is an opportunity to expand into fulfillment services given the need for minimal pick and pack lead times to enable same-day delivery.

This report focuses on the global Same-day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Same-day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

A-1 Express

DHL

FedEx

TForce Final Mile

UPS

USA Couriers

American Expediting

Aramex

Deliv

Express Courier

LaserShip

Parcelforce Worldwide

NAPAREX

Power Link Delivery

Prestige Delivery

CitySprint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Food

Consumer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Same-day Delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Same-day Delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Same-day Delivery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.