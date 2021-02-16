Global Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018

Summary – A new market study, “Global Natural Language Processing and Recognition Market Research Report 2018” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
Market OverviewMarket OverviewMarket OverviewThis report focuses on the global Natural Language Processing and Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Language Processing and Recognition development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Microsoft
IBM
Affectiva
Beyond Verbal
Noldus Information Technology
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Facial Expression Recognition
Speech and Voice Recognition
Gesture and Posture Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Emergency
Marketing and Advertising
Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring
Entertainment and Consumer Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Natural Language Processing and Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Natural Language Processing and Recognition development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Language Processing and Recognition are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.