Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Industry Statistics, Trends, Size, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The pharmaceutical excipients market was valued at US$ 6,521.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,873.53 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on product, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and others products. In 2019, the organic chemicals segment held the largest market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in the use of organic chemicals in various formulations in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Driving factors, such as surge in generics market and growth of the pharmaceutical market backed by multi-functional excipients, are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, cost and time intensive drug development process is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have significant impact on the pharmaceutical excipients market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccines for coronavirus. However, this shift of focus is anticipated to have a negative impact on the other segments of the market. Also, disruptions in supply chain caused due to halt in global operations are projected to have an adverse impact on the market.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Roquette Frères; Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Associated British Foods Plc; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Lubrizol Corporation; Croda International Plc; and DFE Pharma are among the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical excipients market.

The market players are focused toward bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June, 2020, Evonik launched RESOMER Precise platform of custom functional excipients to precisely control the release profile of parenteral drug products. Such developments are expected to help the market growth during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Excipients – Market Segmentation

By Product

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Other Products

By Functionality

Fillers and Diluents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Preservatives

Emulsifying Agents

Other Functionalities

By Type of Formulation

Oral Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Other Formulations

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South & Central America



Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

