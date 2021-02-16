Biodiesel Market 2021 – Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel which is produced from renewable sources such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and recycled cooking oil. It is used as an alternative biofuel in existing diesel engines without the need for engine modification. Biodiesels are biofuels consisting of long chain alkyl esters. It is synthesized by chemically reacting lipids such as vegetable oils and animal fats with an alcohol producing fatty acid esters. Biodiesel can be used singularly, or blended with petroleum based diesels in any proportions. They are also prevalently used as heating oil.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007984/

MARKET DYNAMICS

Biodiesel works seamlessly with existing diesel engines and diesel vehicles. It is mostly used as a blend with petroleum diesel fuel in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel is known to raise the cetane number of the fuel and improve fuel lubricity. The high cetane number of biodiesel fuel reduces ignition delay in engines while the better lubrication properties of biodiesels reduce friction between engine parts and reduce additional wear. The gradual transition of the automobile sector to green mobility is anticipated to drive the demand for biodiesel fuels in the forecast period. The biodiesels is more environmentally friendly than petroleum based diesel fuels as the burning of biodiesel fuels in combustion engines results in 45% lower particulate matter emissions. They also emit less hydrocarbons and green house gases. The growing awareness about the impact of fossil fuel on the planet is anticipated to drive the demand for biofuels such as biodiesels. However, biodiesels are incompatible with a number of materials used in manufacturing seals and hoses. O-rings, seals and gasket materials made from natural or nitrile rubber compounds, polyvinyl, polypropylene, and tygon are particularly incompatible with biodiesel. The incompatibilty of biodiesels with the construction material of a number of machines and equipments is expected to restrict the use of biodiesels to some extent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Biodiesel Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biodiesel market with detailed market segmentation by feedstock type, blend, end-use industry, and geography. The global biodiesel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biodiesel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global biodiesel market is segmented on the basis of feedstock type, blend, and end-use industry. On the basis of feedstock type, the biodiesel market is segmented into, vegetable oils, animal fats, and others. On the basis of blend, the market is bifurcated into, B2, B5, B20, and B100. Based on end-use industry, the global biodiesel market is segmented into, automotive, aviation, marine, agriculture, power generation, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biodiesel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The biodiesel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the biodiesel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the biodiesel market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the biodiesel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from biodiesel market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for biodiesel in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the biodiesel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the biodiesel market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY(ADM)

BIOX CORPORATION

BUNGE LIMITED

CARGILL

GREEN FUELS LTD

MüNZER BIOINDUSTRIE GMBH

NESTE CORPORATION

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC.

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TERRAVIA HOLDINGS INC.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00007984/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]