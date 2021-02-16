Herbicides Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Herbicides, also known as weedkillers, are categorised as pesticides which are used to restrict the growth of unwanted plants during cultivation. The two types of herbicides prevalent are selective and non-selective herbicides. Selective herbicides helsp to control the growth of specific variety of weed and causes less harm on the desired crop. Whereas non-selective herbicides helps to clear the railways and railway ridges and industrial and construction sites and kill all plant material which come in their contact. Herbicides are used to boos the agricultural productivity by killing undesired herbs and weeds in the plantation.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The herbicides market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rapid Industrialization and the high pollution levels. Also, the focus on towards high productivity level coupled with rise in disposable income is further expected to boost utilization. However, strict regulations and the continuous requirement for monitoring of aquatic pesticides are some of the factors which are projected to hamper the herbicides market growth over the projected period. Moreover, the primary trend followed in the herbicides market is progress in growth of agricultural industry along with the creation of novel formulations is expected to boost its utilization.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Herbicides Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the herbicides market with detailed market segmentation by type, crop type, mode of action, and geography. The global herbicides market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading herbicides market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global herbicides market is segmented on the basis of type, crop type and mode of action. On the basis of type, the herbicides market is segmented into glyphosate, diquat, 2,4-D and others. The herbicides market on the basis of the crop type is classified into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables and others. The herbicides market on the basis of the mode of action is classified into non-selective herbicides and selective herbicides.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global herbicides market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The herbicides market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the herbicides market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the herbicides market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the herbicides market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from herbicides market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for herbicides in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the herbicides market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the herbicides market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

BASF SE

Drexel Chemical

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nissan Chemical Corporation

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Syngenta AG

The Dow Chemical Company

