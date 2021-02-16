Graphite Electrode Market 2021 – Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2027

In terms of revenue, the graphite electrode market was valued at US$ 6,564.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11,356.4 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The global graphite electrode market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region accounting for ~58% of the global graphite electrode market collectively. The high demand for graphite electrodes from these countries is attributed to the steep rise in crude steel production. As per the World Steel Association, in 2018, China and Japan produced 928.3 and 104.3 million tonnes of crude steel respectively. In APAC, electric arc furnaces have a significant demand due to rising steel scrap and increase in electrical energy supply in China.

The growing market strategies by various companies in APAC is encouraging the growth in the graphite electrode market in the region. For instance, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., a Japanese company, has acquired the graphite electrodes business of SGL GE Holding GmbH (SGL GE), at the cost of US$ 150 million.

Governments of major European countries have been taking various initiatives to advance their manufacturing and electronics & semiconductor sectors, among others. Europe has significantly upgraded its industrial solutions through the Industry 4.0 initiatives. The European Commission is focusing on increasing funding for R&D to strengthen the competitiveness of the manufacturing and others sectors of the region in the world. The demand for graphite electrodes is directly linked to the production of steel in electric arc furnaces, and the region is one of the crucial steel producers in the world, with Russia being largest producers.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Graphite Electrode Market

According to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US, India, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide, and the global economy is anticipated to take the worst hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. The outbreak has created significant disruptions in the steel industry. The sharp decline in the international trade is negatively affecting the growth of the graphite electrode. The production shutdowns, restrictions on supply chain, procurement management, labor scarcity, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have adversely affected the construction sector. The production slowdown in the construction industry is directly affecting the adoption of various steel products, thus impacting the graphite electrode market.

Strategic Insights

The graphite electrode market is highly consolidated with only a certain number of players dominating the graphite electrode market. A few of the recent developments in the graphite electrode market are listed below:

2020: Tokai Carbon and Tokai COBEX completed the acquisition of Carbone Savoie International SAS, a Carbon and Graphite Manufacturer.

2020:The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. approved the repurchase of up to $100 million of the company’s common stock in open market purchases

2019: Showa Denko (SDK) completed the acquisition of all shares in SGL GE Holding GmbH, a graphite electrode production company. After the acquisition, the name of the company changed to SHOWA DENKO CARBON Holding GmbH.

