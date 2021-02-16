Viral Antigens Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Microbix Biosystems, BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC., Creative Diagnostics, Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd., Advanced Biotechnologies Inc.

Global Viral Antigens Market Research Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, compsetition landscape and forecast to 2027. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The Viral Antigens market was valued at US$101.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 236.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020–2027.

Top Leading Players:

Microbix Biosystems

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

Creative Diagnostics

Aalto Bio Reagents Ltd.

Advanced Biotechnologies Inc.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

ACROBiosystems.

MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Rekom Biotech S.L

LGC Limited

In terms of component, the Coronavirus antigens segment held the largest share of the viral antigens market in 2019, and is expected to continue its dominance and register a higher the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global viral antigens market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, laboratories, diagnostic centers, blood banks, and research institutes. The diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for laboratories is expected to register grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Increased Acceptance of Viral Antigens in Vaccine Development Fuels Market Growth

A viral antigen is a toxin or other substance released by a virus that is capable of inducing an immune response (to create an antibody) in the host organism. A viral protein is a viral genome-specified antigen that can be recognized by a specific immunological response. Vaccination aims to establish immunity in the host that, in the event of an infectious pathogen, will prevent illness. Therefore, in its simplest form, vaccine development for viral diseases involves the distribution of antigens that induce virus-specific neutralizing antibodies and avoid the induction of any off-target antibodies.

The development and use of vaccines has greatly reduced the number of illnesses and diseases over the years. The introduction of a variety of new types of vaccines has been made possible through the manipulation of DNA, RNA, proteins and sugars, increased knowledge of immune response, and a major leap in genetic engineering. Development of attenuated mutants, expression of possible antigens in live vectors, and purification and direct synthesis of antigens in new systems have significantly enhanced the vaccine technology.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Viral Antigens market based on various segments. The Viral Antigens market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Regional Analysis covers: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

The reports cover key developments in the Viral Antigens market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Viral Antigens market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Viral Antigens in the global market.

Table of Contents included in Viral Antigens Market Report – Introduction, Key Takeways, Research Methodology, Viral Antigens Market Landscape, Viral Antigens Market – Key Market Dynamics, Viral Antigens Market – Global Market Analysis, Viral Antigens Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Type, Viral Antigens Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry, Industry Landscape, Viral Antigens Market, Key Company Profiles, Appendix.

