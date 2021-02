Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market 2021-2025: Demand Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Growth Factor, Revenue, Challenges, Segments, Key Manufacturers, Globally Development, Competition Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The global orthopedic braces and supports market accounted to US$ 3,631.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 5,429.3 Mn by 2025.

The research report published on Orthopedic Braces & Supports Market size, share, growth factors, trends, revenue analysis, top manufactures and Orthopedic Braces & Supports industry forecast till 2027. The Orthopedic Braces & Supports research report covers global challenges, market opportunities, business intelligence, regional demand, product scope, raw material and valuable source of guidance and direction for Orthopedic Braces & Supports companies.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing focus of market players, and introduction of new products or therapies in the country. Additionally, factors such as rising prevalence of the orthopedic diseases, increased in healthcare spending and availability of advanced technology help to boost the growth of the orthopedic braces & support market in the region.

Market Insights

Increase In The Numbers of Orthopedic Surgeries

The rise in the orthopedic surgeries is majorly driven by the surgeries done for the replacements of knee and hip. The surgeries are also been done for the amputations of the limbs due to the damages and injuries caused in the accidents or due to the various diseases. The number of the surgeries for the amputation is observed for the patients suffering from diabetes and have developed condition of gangrene. For instance, according to the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, in United States approximately 600,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed per year. Similarly according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

Company Profiles

DJO Global

Zimmer Biomet

Ossur Corporate

3M, Breg Inc.

Bauerfeind

BSN medical

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Thuasne

ALCARE Co.Ltd

Ottobock.

By Product

Knee

Back & Hip

Shoulder

Elbow

Foot and Ankle

Spine

By Application

Ligament Injury

Osteoarthritis

Preventive Care

Cold Bracing

Others

