Active Implantable Medical Devices Market 2021 Key Players Analysis-Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation etc. | Size, Share, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Analysis

The active implantable medical devices market accounted to US$ 39,026.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 22,096.9 Mn by 2025.

Europe is was the second largest geographic market and it is expected to be the second highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe market is driven by the factors such as frequent product launches and increasing awareness among the population in the region. Additionally, rising chronic conditions and increasing government initiatives for healthcare are some major factors have that influence the European active implantable medical devices market.

Development policies, investment plans, cost structures, capacity are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth are analyzed. This research report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue (Million USD) and gross margin by regions like (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America etc.)

Company Profiles

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL, Sonova

William Demant Holding A/S

Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Market Insights

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

The active implantable medical devices is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology, neurology and otology. Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation in September 2017, launched the Resonate family of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems. This product is powered by EnduraLife battery technology, which has double battery capacity as compared to other devices. Thus increasing the longevity of devices and managing heart failure more efficiently.

Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders and Hearing Disorders

Active implantable devices like pacemakers, cochlear implants, ventricular assist devices, spinal cord stimulators and others are used to treat cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders. Thus the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. According to the World health organization in 2017, cardiovascular diseases are number 1 cause of death all over the world. It also mentioned that in 2016, 17.9 million people across the globe died due to cardiovascular diseases.

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Important Factors:

Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks.

Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges.

Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook.

United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.

Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.

By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.

