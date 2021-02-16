Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Global and Regional Industry Trends, Revenue, Share Analysis and Outlook 2021-2027|Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies, Audi

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market are: Robert Bosch, Infineon Technologies, Audi, AT&T, Daimler, Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology, MediaTek, Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Delphi Automotive, Renesas Electronics

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market by Type Segments:

Hardware, Software, Services

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market by Application Segments:

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular, Wi-Fi, WiMAX, Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

1.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Overview

1.1.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services

3 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

3.5 Cellular

3.6 Wi-Fi

3.7 WiMAX

3.8 Others

4 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

4.4 Global Top Players Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Robert Bosch

5.1.1 Robert Bosch Profile

5.1.2 Robert Bosch Main Business

5.1.3 Robert Bosch Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Robert Bosch Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Developments

5.2 Infineon Technologies

5.2.1 Infineon Technologies Profile

5.2.2 Infineon Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 Infineon Technologies Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Infineon Technologies Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

5.3 Audi

5.5.1 Audi Profile

5.3.2 Audi Main Business

5.3.3 Audi Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Audi Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.4 AT&T

5.4.1 AT&T Profile

5.4.2 AT&T Main Business

5.4.3 AT&T Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AT&T Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 AT&T Recent Developments

5.5 Daimler

5.5.1 Daimler Profile

5.5.2 Daimler Main Business

5.5.3 Daimler Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Daimler Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Daimler Recent Developments

5.6 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.6.1 Qualcomm Incorporated Profile

5.6.2 Qualcomm Incorporated Main Business

5.6.3 Qualcomm Incorporated Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Qualcomm Incorporated Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Qualcomm Incorporated Recent Developments

5.7 Unex Technology

5.7.1 Unex Technology Profile

5.7.2 Unex Technology Main Business

5.7.3 Unex Technology Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Unex Technology Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Unex Technology Recent Developments

5.8 MediaTek

5.8.1 MediaTek Profile

5.8.2 MediaTek Main Business

5.8.3 MediaTek Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MediaTek Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MediaTek Recent Developments

5.9 Quectel Wireless Solutions

5.9.1 Quectel Wireless Solutions Profile

5.9.2 Quectel Wireless Solutions Main Business

5.9.3 Quectel Wireless Solutions Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Quectel Wireless Solutions Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Quectel Wireless Solutions Recent Developments

5.10 Savari

5.10.1 Savari Profile

5.10.2 Savari Main Business

5.10.3 Savari Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Savari Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Savari Recent Developments

5.11 Delphi Automotive

5.11.1 Delphi Automotive Profile

5.11.2 Delphi Automotive Main Business

5.11.3 Delphi Automotive Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Delphi Automotive Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments

5.12 Renesas Electronics

5.12.1 Renesas Electronics Profile

5.12.2 Renesas Electronics Main Business

5.12.3 Renesas Electronics Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Renesas Electronics Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

