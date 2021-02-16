Sterile Medical Packaging Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027| DuPont; Bemis Company, Inc.; DWK Life Sciences

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2027)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sterile medical packaging market are DuPont; Bemis Company, Inc.; DWK Life Sciences; Nelipak Corporation; puracon GmbH; BillerudKorsnäs; ProAmpac; Deufol SE; Abbott; Oliver; Heritage Paper; Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Unicep; GY Packaging; James Alexander Corporation; Sonoco Products Company; BD; ESCO Technologies inc.; Ethox Chemicals, LLC.; Gerresheimer AG; Klöckner Pentaplast; Pfizer Inc.; GS Medical Packaging Inc.; Westfield Medical Ltd; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Wipak; Sabre Medical; UFP Technologies, Inc.; Amcor Limited; 3M; Placon; Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd and Tekni-Plex Inc.

Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing instances and awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections.

Sterile medical packaging is a packaging method utilized for protection of medical products utilized in the healthcare industry against various environmental factors, contaminants, bacteria, etc. from the point of manufacturing when packaged to the end-point of consumption. This packaging process also involves decontaminating the packaging products and medical products of being sterilized of any contaminants before being used.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growth of geriatric population resulting in high demand for medical devices and surgical equipment, which is expected to drive the growth of sterile medical packaging

High consumption of medical devices from is expected to drive the market growth

Strict regulations from the authorities regarding the specifications and materials used by the manufacturers in packaging is expected to restrain the market growth

Consistency in maintenance of medical packaging products and protection of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

By Product Type (Thermoformed Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshell, IV Containers & Bags, Sterile Lid, Pouches, Die-Cut Baker Cards, Guided Wire Hoops, Sterile Wraps, Others),

Sterilization Method (Chemical Sterilization, Radiation Sterilization, High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization),

Material Type (Plastics, Paper, Foil, Non-Woven, Foam Sheets, Glass, Metals),

Application (Medical Disposable Supplies, Medical Equipment)

The STERILE MEDICAL PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Tekni-Plex Inc. announced they had acquired healthcare packaging business division of Oracle Packaging. The expanded product portfolio added to the organization will provide them with enhanced expertise in providing consumer-specific flexible packaging solutions

In May 2016, Bemis Company Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of SteriPack Group, with the company dealing in medical device packaging and related services. This acquisition is expected to expand the packaging services provided to the various industries

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sterile Medical Packaging market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Sterile Medical Packaging market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

