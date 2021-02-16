Micro Packaging Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Bayer AG, Tetra Pak International S.A., Alcoa Corporation

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro packaging market are Amcor Limited, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., Bayer AG, Tetra Pak International S.A., Alcoa Corporation, Beijing ChamGo Nano-Tech Co.,Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, InMat Inc., PolyOne Corporation, A-ROO COMPANY LLC., Helion Industries, FlexPak Services, LLC., Amerplast, Ultraperf Technologies Inc, Ajover S.A.S, Verdict Media Limited, LC Packaging, Thermo-Pack Kunststoff-Folien GmbH.

Global Micro Packaging Market is set to witness a stable CAGR of 15.97% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Growing manufacturing sector is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Micro packaging is a packaging which is specially designed to enhance the stability and shelf life of the products. These packaging are widely used in industries like food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics and pharmaceutical. These materials have the ability to improve tamper visibility, delay oxidation and control microbial growth. Increasing health concern among consumer is the major factor, these packaging are widely used in food and beverage industry.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing food and drink industry is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is driving the market growth

High manufacturing cost is restraining the growth of this market

Less R&D investment is another factor restraining the market

By Function (Protective Function, Storage Function, Loading and Transport Function, Sales Function, Promotional Function, Service Function, Guarantee Function, Additional Function),

Types of Packaging (Paper and Board, Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, Flexible Paper, Glass, Liquid Cartons, Metal Packaging, Cartons, Paper-based Containers, Other Packaging),

End- Use (Food & Beverage Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry)

The MICRO PACKAGING report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Uflex Limited announced the launch of their ESL Aseptic Flexi-Pouch Machine which is specially designed to extend the shelf life of the product. They are made from seven layer of extruded/blownpolyethylene film so that they can provide the U.V. protection to the product. The main aim is to provide the consumer a packaging that can extend the shelf life of the product like milk.

In October 2015, ULMA packaging announced the launch of their VTC 740 vertical packaging machine which is specially designed for the packaging of cheese, snacks and confectionary. This new machine has the ability to create 140 packs per minutes. The main aim is to increase the productivity and reduce cleaning time and changing time.

