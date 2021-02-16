Global Electric Vehicle Charging Outlets Market Research Report2020-2026

In Asia Pacific region, new vehicle registrations considerably increased by 1.5% in 2017 as compared to 2016. This led to immense carbon content in the atmosphere, owing to which the voice for the adoption of zero-emission vehicles increased within the region. This has led to the increasing adoption of the electric vehicle in countries such as India, Singapore, Thailand and other. China dominates the market for electric vehicle market with wide adoption for reducing CO2 emission from transportation, China also plans to increase its adoption rate more than any country globally.

ALSO READ : https://techsite.io/p/1927196

In APAC, almost all the countries have their own futuristic models for electric vehicle and charging installations. Besides this, a substantial package of governmental policies, incentives and investments are also among the major factors driving EV charging outlets market in the Asia-Pacific region. However high cost associated with the equipment and its installation is enormously hampering the market growth of EV charging outlets, especially in the developing countries such as India among others. The trend is expected to be high during the forecast period (2018-2025). However, a country such as India is anticipated to provide great growth opportunities for the electric vehicle companies, in-turn to the EV charging infrastructure suppliers.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s391/sh/3f2170fa-0e32-985e-b481-289480d3390a/fe3366050873fe549efbd0724b7a4e85

China Is Developing New GB/T Fast Charging Standard At 900 kW. According to the State Grid Corporation of China’s (SGCC) presentation, China is developing a new version of GB/T fast charging standard. Currently, GB/T was offering only 237.5 kW at 950 V and 250 A so this will be nearly four times more capable in terms of output. Power will be more than twice as high as the new 400 kW CHAdeMO and 350 kW CCS Combo specs too.

ALSO READ : https://jumbonews.co.uk/uncategorised/1377731/globa-cbd-hemp-oil-market-research-report-2026/

Market Segmentation:

Asia-Pacific EV charging outlets market is segmented on the basis of deployment type (public or private). Private charging outlets are major installed at home, commercial building, shopping malls, and private parking spaces among others. Private charging outlets dominated the Asia-Pacific EV charging outlets deployment type market in 2017, due to the high ownership of EVs and lack of publically accessible EV charging outlets. However, the rise in support by the governmental bodies is propelling the growth of the public EV charging outlets market. The charging outlets are further segregated as fast and slow chargers, among which slow EV chargers dominate the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period.

ALSO READ : https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/1853311/globa-cbd-hemp-oil-market-research-report-2026/

Based on the level of charging the EV charging outlets market is bifurcated into level 1, level 2 and level 3. Typically, Level 1 and Level 2 chargers are slow chargers, whereas Level 3 is the DC fast chargers. Level 1 and Level 2 chargers take more charging time compared to level 3 chargers. Level 2 chargers dominated the market as these chargers are deployed in both private and public locations and also are cheaper than level 3 chargers. On the basis of mode of charging, the market is segmented into plugin and wireless chargers. In 2017, plug-in chargers dominated to market, followed by wireless.

ALSO READ : https://pinstripeempireny.com/uncategorized/1152167/globa-cbd-hemp-oil-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)