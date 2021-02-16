IoT in Smart Cities Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth and Segmentation Till 2027 –  SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS institute, Salesforce

ReportsWeb.com has announced the addition of the “IoT in Smart Cities Market 2025” The report focuses on global major leading players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

A ‘smart city’ is an urban region that is highly advanced in terms of overall infrastructure, sustainable real estate, communications and market viability. It is a city where information technology is the principal infrastructure and the basis for providing essential services to residents. The concept of a “smart city” is becoming more and more prevalent, with cities recognizing that analytics and business intelligence can be integral to running a municipality more efficiently.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global IoT in smart Cities Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, platform, solution, industry vertical, and geography. The global IoT in smart cities market is expected to witness decent growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand of intelligent cites. Growing urbanization and increasing demand for better energy management are further fueling the growth of this market.

Key players profiled in the report include SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS institute, Salesforce, tableau, Intel Corporation, Cisco Corporation and Bosch Software Innovation GmbH.

The objectives of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global IoT in smart cities market

– To analyze and forecast the global IoT in smart cities market on the basis of technology, platform, solution and industry vertical

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IoT in smart cities market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 IoT in Smart Cities Market Landscape

4 IoT in Smart Cities Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 IoT in Smart Cities Market Analysis- Global

6 IoT in Smart Cities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Technology

7 IoT in Smart Cities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Platform

8 IoT in Smart Cities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solution

9 IoT in Smart Cities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Industry vertical

10 IoT in Smart Cities Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 IoT in Smart Cities Market, Key Company Profiles

13.1 Oracle Corporation

13.2 IBM Corporation

13.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

13.5 SAP SE

13.6 SAS Institute

13.7 Intel Corporation

13.8 Salesforce

13.9 Tableau Software

13.10 Bosch Software innovation GmbH

14 Appendix

