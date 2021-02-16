Descriptive Analysis of Road Bike Helmet Market 2021-2026 by Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, and more | Affluence

As part of its ongoing research on the Road Bike Helmet market, Affluence Market Reports (AMR) has released its research report for 2021. The report on the Road Bike Helmet market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios by top company profiles (Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, etc.), opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc.

This report studies the Road Bike Helmet market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types, and end industries, this report analyzes the top players like Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, and more in global Road Bike Helmet industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Road Bike Helmet industry.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate) of Road Bike Helmet industry. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate, and gross margin) of Road Bike Helmet industry. Different types and applications of Road Bike Helmet industry, market share of each type, and application by revenue. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Road Bike Helmet industry. Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, downstream major consumers, industry chain analysis of Road Bike Helmet industry. Key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges, and the analysis of the risk of the Road Bike Helmet industry. New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Road Bike Helmet industry.

Global Road Bike Helmet Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis

This report contains the competitive analysis of the global Road Bike Helmet industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2016 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Company Profiles in Road Bike Helmet Market are:

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Giant

Trek Bicycle

KASK

Mavic

Merida

Specialized

Uvex

Scott Sports

OGK KABUTO

MET

ABUS

POC

Urge

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Strategic Sports

LAS helmets

Fox Racing

Limar

Orbea

Rudy Project

Moon Helmet

SenHai Sports Goods

Shenghong Sports

GUB

One Industries

Har

Global Road Bike Helmet Market: Types and End-Industries Analysis

The research report includes specific segments such as end industries and product types of Road Bike Helmet. The report provides market size (sales volume and revenue) for each type and end industry from 2016 to 2020. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Road Bike Helmet Market Segmented by Types

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Road Bike Helmet Market Segmented by Applications

Commuter and Recreation

Sport Games

Global Road Bike Helmet Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Countries, with market size, growth rate, import and export of Road Bike Helmet in these countries from 2016 to 2020, which covering United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021–2026

Key Target Audience:

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

