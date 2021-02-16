Advanced Ceramic Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast up to 2026

Global Advanced Ceramic Market was valued US$ 72.4 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ $ 140.6 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.65 % during forecast period.

Advanced ceramics exhibit exceptional properties like hardness, physical stability, extreme heat resistance, chemical inertness, biocompatibility, superior electrical properties, and their suitability. Due to these unique properties that have opened the new development opportunities for manufacturers in a wide range of industries. Advanced ceramics provide the perfect solution and a cost-effective, high-performance alternative to traditional materials such as metals, plastics, and glass.

Advanced ceramics are used in various applications in industries such as electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, industrial, defense and security, chemicals, marine, textile, and construction. The electronics and electricals industry dominated the segment. This dominance is attributed to the excellent corrosion resistance and low thermal expansion when compared to metal and plastics.

Alumina ceramics holds the largest share in the product segment of the market. These kind of ceramics have wide usage in electrical applications. Alumina, titanium oxides are commonly used as coating materials in the advanced ceramics market. The use of ceramics in this applications is likely to increase due to the emergence of newer ceramic coating techniques such as titanium, among medical component manufacturers. Over the past few years, the manufactures in the market have shifted towards advanced glass-ceramic coatings based on silicon dioxide.

Monolithic ceramics are the major product type of advanced ceramics market worldwide. The demand for advance ceramic from the medical industry is continuously increasing due to the formerâ€™s wear resistance and biocompatibility properties that make them suitable for use in artificial bones, biodegradable splints, and implant materials.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6077

Key factors driving the advanced ceramics market include eco-friendly properties of these materials and rise in usage of advanced ceramics to replace conventional metals. Demand for advanced ceramics is expected to increase due to the rise in the demand for ceramics in the medical industry. This is encouraging companies to expand the production of advanced ceramics. Additionally, the easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced ceramics in the near future.

The advanced ceramics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing use of advanced ceramics in industries in emerging economies of the region such as China and India. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for advanced ceramics. It is estimated that India will be the fastest-growing market for advanced ceramics in the region, owing to the growing population of the country, favourable investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth.

Scope of Global Advanced Ceramic Market:

Global Advanced Ceramic Market, by Material

Alumina ceramics

Titanate ceramics

Zirconia ceramics

Silicon carbide ceramics

Others

Global Advanced Ceramic Market, by Product

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Others

Get Full Access Summary Buy Now: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6077/Single

Global Advanced Ceramic market, by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Transportation

Medical

Defense & Security

Environmental

Others

Global Advanced Ceramic market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players analysed in the Report:

Kyocera Corporation

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Saint-Gobain Ceramic & Plastics Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Ceradyne Inc.

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Blasch Ceramics

COI Ceramics Inc.

Vesuvius

CoorsTek, Inc.

Corning Inc.

International Ceramic Engineering

Kyocera Corp.

Materion Corp.

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Techno

Request For Report Table of Content: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6077