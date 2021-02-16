Portable Mini Fridge Market Share and Product Segment, Key Players and Demand Analysis by 2026

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market was valued US$ 3.2 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.64 % during a forecast period.

A portable mini fridge is a device, which is used to keep food, beverage, medicines, and cosmetics. It is most widely used at the traveling. It is smaller in size and lighter than conventional refrigerators. Consumers can set them up wherever they want instantly after purchase. Light in weight is a key asset of mini fridges. Travelers can move around for long and short trips with these fridges. Portable mini fridges are also called travel mini fridges.

An upsurge in demand for smart & energy-saving home appliances among consumers is one of the dominant factor driving the portable mini fridge market. A rise in the need for cold storage in commercial vehicles is boosting the demand for portable mini fridge market.

Limitations in refrigeration efficiency and partial opportunity in residential space are hampering the growth of global portable mini fridge market.

The mini fridge is populating among consumers who travel widely as well as the urban occupants who live by themselves in small apartments. Mini refrigerators offer several advantages such as convenience of use and less space requirement. It can be easily used in numerous such places where a conventional size fridge can be difficult and inconvenient. These compact fridges are most useful in an array of application such as compact flats, student dorms offices, motels, hotels, cars, and others.

In the commercial application, portable mini fridges are used for cooling purposes in road & commercial vehicles, tugboats & transport boats, caravans and other commercial places, such as hotels, restaurants, offices.

Retro and colorful designs in residential portable mini fridges are the latest trending in the Global portable mini fridge market. Design and color have become important factors that encouragement the consumers’ purchasing decisions for these appliances.

Road truck drivers and cab drivers are always on the road. Driving professionals prefer eating food packed from home or elsewhere inside their vehicles to eating out. It saves time and money. They need to keep their food and beverages fresh and it can be done by usage of portable mini fridges.

Mini-refrigerators are also used for medical applications. They are progressively used for the storage and transport of medicines and vaccines by diabetes clinics, state and county health departments, medical laboratories, immunization clinics.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the portable mini fridge market. This growth can be attributed to the strong growth of the RV and marine markets in China. Factors such as the increase in the participation rate for sports fishing are contributing high demand for portable mini fridges in this region.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Portable Mini Fridge Market

Haier ,Kegco ,Midea ,Coleman ,LG Electronics ,Panasonic ,Igloo Avanti Products ,Engel ,ARB ,U-Line ,Electrolux ,Indel B ,Koolatron ,Uber Appliance ,Dometic ,AGA Marvel ,Vinotemp International ,FridgeFreeze ,Felix Storch ,EdgeStar ,Whynter ,MCA Corporation ,Sears Holdings Company ,Gourmia ,Whirlpool ,Danby and XElectron

Scope of the report for Global Portable Mini Fridge Market

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Type

Compressor refrigeration

Semiconductor refrigeration

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Portable Mini Fridge Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

