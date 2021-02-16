epigenomic market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2026

The global epigenomic market was valued US$ 5.28 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.13 % during a forecast period.

Growing applications in personalized medicine & targeted therapy in oncology and the use of epigenetics in non-oncology applications is a growth opportunity for the epigenetics market.

Increase in the prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, a rise in the aging population, and a decrease in the sequencing costs & time is driving the growth of the market. Growth in funding for research & development, need for better cancer therapies, development in personalized medicine, and the increasing importance of epigenetic technology is also boosting the market growth. The high cost of instruments is limiting the growth of the market. Some challenges of the market are concerns regarding the quality of antibodies, and a lack of trained professionals.

Reagents segment include antibodies, buffers, histones, and magnetic beads. Reagents are used in the analysis of epigenetic changes and it is contributed the maximum shares to the epigenetics market owing to the sales volume of reagents is high in comparison to other equipment. The sales volume of reagents is high due to their increased affordability & ease of storage in less space. Oncology deals with tumors and cancers.

Rise in the number of collaborations between the large pharmaceutical companies to get into innovation & produce technologically advanced and effective products & service in North-America is leading the global epigenomic market. An Asia-pacific epigenomic market is estimated to grow rapidly, owing to the high incidence of cancer, a large occurrence of target diseases, the rise in healthcare expenditure, the increase in investments & funds, and various emerging applications.

The key player operating in the global epigenomic market are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag, Bio Vision, Celgene Corp., Epigenomics Ag, Epigentek, Glaxosmithkline, Illumina Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Naturewise Biotech & Medicals Corp., Novartis Pharma Ag, Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tbg Diagnostics Limited, Rubicon Genomics, and Roche Holding Ag.

The Scope of Global Epigenomic Market:

Global Epigenomic Market, by Product:

Enzymes

Instruments and Consumables

Kits

Reagents

Bioinformatics Tools

Global Epigenomic Market, by Application:

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Developmental Biology

Immunology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other application

Global Epigenomic Market, by Technology:

DNA Methylation

Histone Modifications

Other Technologies

Global Epigenomic Market, by End-User:

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global Epigenomic Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

