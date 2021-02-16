Jewellery Market to Set New Growth Story | Richemont, Signet Jewelers, Maria Black, Missoma

Growing demand due to innovation in designs and changing fashion trends will help to boost the global jewelry market in the forecasted period. Jewelry refers to ornaments such as earrings, neckless, bracelets, pendants, stones, rings, and metals. Jewelry is available in the form of gold, silver, diamond, platinum, and gems. Upsurging demand for jewelry on Retail and e-commerce platform will help to boost the global jewelry market. Government initiative towards Jewellery market is helping to the triggered global market. for example, The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has revised the standard on gold hallmarking in India from January 2018. The gold jewelry hallmark will now carry a BIS mark, purity in carat and fitness as well as the unitâ€™s identification and the jewelerâ€™s identification mark. The move is aimed at ensuring a quality check on gold jewelry.
According to AMA, the Global Jewellery market is expected to see growth rate of 8.2%
Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/9109-global-jewellery-market
AMA Research recently released a comprehensive study of 150+ pages on ‘Jewellery’ market with detailed insights on growth factors. Post covid scenario and competitive strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (China), LVMH (Paris), Rajesh Exports (India), Richemont (Switzerland), Signet Jewelers (Hamilton), Maria Black (Denmark), Missoma (United Kingdom), Gaviria (United Kingdom), Maria Tash (United States), Katerina Makriyianni (United Kingdom) and Swarovski (Austria) etc.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Fine Jewellery, Costume Jewellery), Assortment (Rings, Neckwear, Earrings, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Metals (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Gems, Others), Gender (Men, Women)
Make an enquiry before buying this Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/9109-global-jewellery-market
Market Trend
- High Adoption Due to Use of Computer Aided Designing (CAD)
- Rising Inclination Towards Smart Jewellery
- Growing Demand Due to Innovation in Designs and Changing Fashion Trends
Market Drivers
- Rising GDP per Capita Globally
- Increasing Number of Working Women’s
- Decrease Prices of Gold and Silver
- Growing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) Population
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Blockchain Tracking System for Diamond
- Improved Marketing and Promotional Strategies
- Upsurging Demand of Jewellery on Retail and E-commerce Platform
Restraints
- Declining Rough-Diamond Mine Supply
- People are Not Comfortable Buying Online Jewelry
Challenges
- Increasing Cyber Fraud
- Availability of Artificial Jewellery in the Market with The Innovative Designs
View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/9109-global-jewellery-market
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
- Executive Summary
Global Jewellery Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
- Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
- Global Jewellery Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
- Market Size by Type
Global Jewellery Revenue by Type
Global Jewellery Volume by Type
Global Jewellery Price by Type
- Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Jewellery Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Buy this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=9109
Contact Us:
CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)
Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218https://bisouv.com/