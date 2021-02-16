Hand Tools Market Research Report by Type, by Production Technology, by Application, by Function – Global Forecast to 2029 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Hand Tools Market Analysis 2019-2029

Future Market Insights has recently published a report on the hand tools market that includes global industry analysis for 2014-2018 & forecast for 2019-2029, and offers a comprehensive assessment of the most market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the hand tools market, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the hand tools market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the global market outlook, supply-side as well as demand-side trends, recommendations, etc.

Chapter 02 – Market Segmentation

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the hand tools market, which will help understand the basic information about the hand tools market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the hand tools market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Definition

The report provides, the definition which will help understand the basic information about the hand tools market. This will help readers understand the scope of the hand tools market report.

Chapter 04 – Market Dynamics

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes drivers, restraints, opportunities, market trends, and key developments of the hand tools market. The chapter also includes global hand tools market demand (value) analysis 2014-2018 and forecast 2019-2029. This section explains emerging trends in the global hand tools market and market snapshot.

Chapter 05 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Application

Based on application, the hand tools market is segmented into industrial, household, and DIY. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hand tools market and market attractiveness analysis based on the application.

Chapter 06 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Product Type

Based on product type, the hand tools market is segmented into general purpose tools, metal cutting tools, layout and measuring tools, taps, and dies. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hand tools market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

This section highlights the price of hand tools in several regions throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer- and distributor-level pricing is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Sales Channel

Based on the sales channel, the hand tools market is segmented into online sales, retail sales, and distributor sales. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the hand tools market and market attractiveness analysis based on sales channel.

Chapter 08 – Global Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the hand tools market will grow across several geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, and Japan.

Chapter 09 – North America Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America hand tools market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in North America.

Chapter 10– Latin America Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Latin America hand tools market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Latin America.

Chapter 11 – Western Europe Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Europe hand tools market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, and the Rest of Western Europe. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Western Europe.

Chapter 12 – Eastern Europe Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Eastern Europe hand tools market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Eastern Europe.

Chapter 13 – APEJ Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the China, India, ANZ, ASEAN, Bangladesh, and the Rest of APEJ. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in APEJ.

Chapter 14 – Middle East & Africa (MEA) Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the hand tools market will grow in countries of the Middle East & Africa (MEA), such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in MEA.

Chapter 15 – Japan Hand Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of Japan. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on technologies and countries in Japan.

Chapter 16 – Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the hand toolsmarket, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the hand toolsmarket, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the hand tools report are Akar Tools Limited, Apex Tool Group, Channellock, Inc., JK Files (India) Limited, Kennametal Inc., Klein Tools Inc., Snap-On Incorporated, Stanley Black and Decker, and Wera Tools, among others.

Chapter 17 – Revised Forecast Rationale

This chapter includes previous year’s forecast analysis value (US$ Mn) and current forecast analysis value (US$ Mn) of the hand tools market.

Chapter 18 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Hand Tools market report.

Chapter 19 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the hand tools market.

