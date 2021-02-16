Automotive Wheel Coating Market: Complete Analytical Report for 2021 with leading key players

Automotive Wheel Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the automotive wheel coating market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts conduct thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Automotive Wheel Coating Market: Taxonomy

Product Type Primers

Basecoat

Clear coat/Topcoat Coating Type Powder

Liquid Solvent Borne Water Borne

Substrate Type Aluminum

Steel

Plastic Vehicle Type 2-Wheeler

Passenger Cars Compact Luxury Mid-sized Premium

Commercial Vehicles/Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Sales Type OEM

Aftermarket Coating Chemical Type Acrylic Enamel

Acrylic Urethane

Acrylic Lacqure

Zinc Phosphate

Epoxy

Epoxy Polyester

Polyester

Polyurethane Region Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the automotive wheel coating market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the automotive wheel coating market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the automotive wheel coating market, which will help them understand the basic information about the automotive wheel coating market. Along with this, comprehensive information about automotive wheel coating is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the automotive wheel coating market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The automotive wheel coating market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the automotive wheel coating market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical automotive wheel coating market, along with projections for the forecast period.

Chapter 06 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market – Pricing Analysis

In this chapter, pricing analysis of the automotive wheel coating market at the regional level has been provided.

Chapter 07 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the automotive wheel coating market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical automotive wheel coating market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the automotive wheel coating market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the automotive wheel coating market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the automotive wheel coating market is segmented into primers, basecoat, and clear coat/topcoat. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive wheel coating market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Coating Type

Based on coating type, the automotive wheel coating market is segmented into powder, and liquid (solvent borne and water borne). In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive wheel coating market and market attractiveness analysis based on coating type.

Chapter 11 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Substrate Type

Based on substrate type, the automotive wheel coating market is segmented into aluminum, steel, and plastic. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive wheel coating market and market attractiveness analysis based on substrate type.

Chapter 12 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Sales Type

Based on sales type, the automotive wheel coating market is segmented into OEM, and aftermarket. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive wheel coating market and market attractiveness analysis based on sales type.

Chapter 13 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Coating Chemical Type

Based on coating chemical type, the automotive wheel coating market is segmented into acrylic enamel, acrylic urethane, acrylic lacqure, zinc phosphate, epoxy, epoxy polyester, polyester, and polyurethane. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive wheel coating market and market attractiveness analysis based on coating chemical type.

Chapter 14 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Vehicle Type

Based on vehicle type, the automotive wheel coating market is segmented into 2-wheeler, passenger cars, (compact, luxury, mid-sized, and premium), commercial vehicles/light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the automotive wheel coating market and market attractiveness analysis based on vehicle type.

Chapter 15 – Global Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the automotive wheel coating market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Chapter 16 – North America Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Automotive Wheel Coating market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on application and countries in North America.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, an assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 18 – Western Europe Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Automotive Wheel Coating market based on its end users in several countries such as the EU5, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – Eastern Europe Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in Eastern Europe by focusing on Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in Eastern Europe.

Chapter 20 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market by focusing on South Asia & Pacific. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in China, India, Australia and New Zealand, and rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

Chapter 21 – Middle East & Africa Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in the Middle East & Africa by focusing on Turkey, GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 22 – Key and Emerging Countries for Automotive Wheel Coating Market Analysis

This chapter highlights the growth of the Automotive Wheel Coating market in major countries of the considered regions. This section helps readers understand the important country level markets within the considered regions of the Automotive Wheel Coating market.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Automotive Wheel Coating market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Automotive Wheel Coating market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Baerlocher Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD., PPG Industries, Inc., Arsonsisi s.p.a., Axalta Coating Systems, LANKWITZER PREMIUM COATINGS, Emil Frei GmbH & Co. KG, and TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the Automotive Wheel Coating market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Automotive Wheel Coating market.

