Global Structural Adhesives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as key players in the global structural adhesives market: 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., SIKA AG, Henkel AG & Co., Lord Corporation, Scott Bader Company, Arkema S.A., Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co., Ried B.V. Co. and others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “The market of structural adhesives is increasing considerably owing to increase in usage of plastics in the transportation industry such as in automobile and aircraft. Automobile industry is growing due to increase in demand of passenger cars in countries like China, India and Mexico. Growing use of plastic to provide adhesion between dissimilar substrate such as steel &plastics and steel & magnesium is increasing the demand for structural adhesives to be used in window panel, doors, brakes and friction plates. China, India and Japan are witnessing the maximum growth for structural adhesive owing to increase in demand for passenger car. Consequently, these above factors are increasing composites production and these provide better structural integrity and strong bonding within automotive components. Thus, high growth of structural adhesive will be seen in the coming years. Innovation in furniture styles and construction in emerging markets is also propelling the demand for structural adhesive and will continue doing same in the future.

Based on technology, structural adhesive is segmented into water based and solvent based. Water based structural adhesive are used in rigid joining such as wall coverings, automotive assembly and furniture. Water based technology is highly preferred due to its fast-drying speed, water resistant, and semi- nature. Owing to environmental protocols regarding volatile organic compound (VOC) content in solvent based it will positively impact water based structural adhesives.

Based on product types market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, urethane, cyanoacrylic and others. Urethane accounts for the largest market share in terms of volume and value owing to low cost and wide use of adhesion in rigid and semi rigid applications like construction and automobile. These factors will increase the demand of structural adhesive in coming years. Cyanoacrylic is gaining importance in medical devices, industrial machinery and household appliances. The growth of cyanoacrylic is positive growth due to factors such as low toxicity and faster setting properties and it is expected that due to all these cyanoacrylic will grow tremendously till 2022.

Asia Pacific dominates the market growth owing to rapid industrialization and easy availability of raw material and low cost of labor. China, India and Mexico are witnessing a positive growth owing to increase in government spending in construction and infrastructure. North America is expected to witness a significant growth owing to post recession period and changing government regulation in building & construction. Europe is expected to go through a slow growth due to change in the economic and political scenario such as Brexit.

Global structural adhesives market is segmented into raw material, product types and applications.

