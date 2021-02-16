Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Liquid Nitrogen Market is expected to exhibit significant growth at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2025, and reach a value of USD 20.56 Billion by 2025.

Market Highlights

Such nitrogen is best for preserving food, biological and medical products. Various drivers which are responsible for the growth of liquid nitrogen market are growing demand of electronic products and growing demand from healthcare sector. Metal fabrication, automotive, and lighting are other factors which drives the growth of these segment. There is an opportunity for the growth of liquid nitrogen due to growing chemical industries in developing and under-developed region.

North America is going to witness the largest market share during 2016 to 2022 due to growing demand of liquid nitrogen in the region across various end-use industries. Asia-Pacific is going to witness the fastest growth due to growth in the developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. The demand for liquid nitrogen is increasing due to increase in income level of individual in this region. Growth in the food & beverages and electronics industries in the countries of China and India has fueled the demand for such liquid nitrogen in the region of APAC.

Global Key Players

ü Linde Ag

ü Praxair Inc.

ü Air Liquide S.A.

ü Nexair LLC

ü Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

ü Messer Group

ü Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

ü Gulf Cryo

ü Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC.

ü Southern Industrial Gas Berhad

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly application based. It is dependent on the usage in the end-use industries. Chemical & Pharmaceutical are the dominating segment, by end-user due to growing demand of liquid nitrogen in this region. In pharmaceutical industry, liquid nitrogen is widely used as a cool reactors which are filled with catalyst during the repair work which helps to maintain the required temperature. Liquid nitrogen is also expected to witness growth in different segments such as healthcare, food & beverages, and rubber & plastic sectors.

The factors contributing to the growth of liquid nitrogen are high demand of electronic products and increasing demand from healthcare sector. Growing chemical industry plays a major role in the growth of the liquid nitrogen because it is extensively used in chemical industries.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global liquid nitrogen market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global coating equipment market by function, by production technology, by end-use and by region

Ø By Function

Coolant

Refrigerant

By Production Technology

Cryogenic distillation

Pressure swing adsorption

By End-User

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Others

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

