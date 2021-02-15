Events Industry Market 2021 Statistics May Set New Growth Story in Upcoming Years

“Global Events Industry Market – Strategic recommendations, Trends, Segmentation, Use case Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Global and Regional Forecast (to 2026)”

The Events Industry market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Events Industry market is split by Type and by Applications. For the period 2015-2026, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Report Scope from a business-objective perspective includes an understanding required for formulating business strategies like:

New product launch

New client acquisition

New opportunity mapping (market level and geography level)

Competitive benchmarking

Cost optimization strategies

Inorganic expansion plans

Events Industry Market: Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Events Industry Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Access Destination ServicesBCD GROUPATPI LtdRiviera EventsEntertaining AsiaLive Nation Worldwide IncStubHubAnschutz Entertainment GroupPollstarCvent IncCapita PlcReed ExhibitionsQuestex LLCOutback ConcertsThe Freeman CompanyPenguins LimitedCL EventsSeven Events LtdClarion Events LtdVersatile Event Management

Events Industry Market: Product Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2016-2026):

By Age Group21-40 Years41 Years & AboveBy TypeMusic ConcertFestivalsSportsExhibitions & ConferencesCorporate Events & SeminarOthersBy Revenue SourceTicketsSponsorshipOthers

Events Industry Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2016-2026; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis):

CorporateSportsEducationEntertainmentOthers

Events Industry Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Events Industry market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, the threat from new entrants and product substitutes, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Events Industry market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

Global Events Industry Market Research Report 2021 – 2026 (Table of Content)

Chapter 1. Research Objective

1.1 Objective, Definition & Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

1.4 Data mining & efficiency

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1 Events Industry Market Overview

2.2 Interconnectivity & Related markets

2.3 Ecosystem Map

2.4 Events Industry Market Business Segmentation

2.5 Events Industry Market Geographic Segmentation

2.6 Competition Outlook

2.7 Key Statistics

Chapter 3. Strategic Analysis

3.1 Events Industry Market Revenue Opportunities

3.2 Cost Optimization

3.3 Covid19 aftermath – Analyst view

3.4 Events Industry Market Digital Transformation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 DROC

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Market Impacting Trends

4.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

4.5 Market News – By Segments

Chapter 5. Segmentation & Statistics

5.1 Segmentation Overview

5.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Global Events Industry Market by Product Type 2019 – 2026 By Age Group21-40 Years41 Years & AboveBy TypeMusic ConcertFestivalsSportsExhibitions & ConferencesCorporate Events & SeminarOthersBy Revenue SourceTicketsSponsorshipOthers

Global Events Industry Market by Application 2019 – 2026 CorporateSportsEducationEntertainmentOthers



Chapter 6. Market Use case studies

Chapter 7. KOL Recommendations

Chapter 8. Investment Landscape

8.1 Events Industry Market Investment Analysis

8.2 Market M&A

8.3 Market Fund Raise & Other activity

Chapter 9. Events Industry Market – Competitive Intelligence

9.1 Company Positioning Analysis

9.1.1 Positioning – By Revenue

9.1.2 Positioning – By Business Score

9.1.3 Legacy Positioning

9.2 Competitive Strategy Analysis

9.2.1 Organic Strategies

9.2.2 Inorganic Strategies

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Company Profile data includes:

Company Overview

Performance Overview

Products / Services Overview

Recent Development and other Analysis

Chapter 11. Appendix

