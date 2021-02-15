Influenza Flu Antiviral Drugs Industry report indicates Industrial Forecast, Growth Rate & Market Share 2025 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs market. Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players.

Influenza (Flu) Antiviral Drugs Market Report Segmentation:

Product Type:

Penetration and Dehulling Inhibitors

DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protein Inhibitors

Neuraminidase Inhibitors

Broad-spectrum Antiviral Drugs Application:

Hospital

Clinic

Household

Others Key Players:

Pfizer

Gilead Sciences

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

AbbVie

Sanofi

Amgen

Novartis

Merck & Co. (MSD)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bayer

Takeda

AstraZeneca

Novo Nordisk

Teva

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Allergan